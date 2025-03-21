StockNews.com Upgrades Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $137.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $107.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $173.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.22, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.47 and a 200-day moving average of $132.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $94.73 and a 52 week high of $187.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.2% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% in the third quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

