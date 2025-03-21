StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Price Performance

Shares of MXC stock opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. Mexco Energy has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $16.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.72. The company has a market cap of $19.77 million, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexco Energy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mexco Energy stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mexco Energy Co. (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Mexco Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.