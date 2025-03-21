StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $2.79. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 63.13% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $100.94 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 42,305 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,084,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the period. 49.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.