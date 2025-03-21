StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $2.79. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 63.13% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $100.94 million during the quarter.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.
