Stifel Canada Forecasts Hudbay Minerals FY2025 Earnings

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year. Stifel Canada has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $584.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.28 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 1.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 792.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 10,323,605 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166,952 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,260,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,149,134 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253,400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,657,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,275,895 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

