Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.32, Zacks reports. Star Equity had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.72%.
Star Equity Price Performance
STRR opened at $2.21 on Friday. Star Equity has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $7.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.07.
Star Equity Company Profile
