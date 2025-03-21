Stanley R. Zax Buys 41,000 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Stock

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $350,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 547,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,744. This represents a 8.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $8.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is -85.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 7.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 13.3% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 53.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KW

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.