Stanley R. Zax Buys 41,000 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Stock

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $350,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 547,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,744. This represents a 8.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Kennedy-Wilson Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of NYSE KW opened at $8.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is -85.71%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on KW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.
Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.
