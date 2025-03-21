Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Shares Up 4.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) were up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.72 and last traded at $20.95. Approximately 303,952 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 591,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sportradar Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sportradar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 180,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $651,000.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

