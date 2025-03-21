SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 132.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,268,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG opened at $82.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.23. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.48 and a 1 year high of $92.76.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

