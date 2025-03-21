SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after acquiring an additional 130,419 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SPBO opened at $29.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.17. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $28.06 and a 1-year high of $30.26.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.