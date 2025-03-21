SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL) Stake Lowered by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF accounts for 0.8% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. owned 1.29% of SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMTL. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 193,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,311 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $43.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.76.

SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1832 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (EMTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed and has broad capabilities to invest in investment grade and high-yield emerging market debt. EMTL was launched on Apr 13, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

