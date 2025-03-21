SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Shares Sold by Beacon Capital Management Inc.

Beacon Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,264 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF makes up about 0.4% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned 0.35% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $9,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILS. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 3,957.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,889,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,325,000 after purchasing an additional 21,349,857 shares during the period. Miller Investment Management LP lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 188.0% in the third quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 1,190,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,557,000 after purchasing an additional 777,222 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,247,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,822,000 after purchasing an additional 283,463 shares during the period. SoundView Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,511,000. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 626,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,103,000 after purchasing an additional 255,070 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

BILS opened at $99.37 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $98.96 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.30.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

