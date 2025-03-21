Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.78. 31,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 104,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

Sow Good Stock Down 44.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.85.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc produces and sells freeze-dried candy, snacks, smoothies, and granola in the United States. It markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused websites, as well as through the business-to-business sales channels. The company offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands.

