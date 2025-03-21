Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Trading Up 15.4% – What’s Next?

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) shot up 15.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 190,944 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 193,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Southern Energy Trading Up 7.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12.

Southern Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

