Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Stock Price Down 18.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) traded down 18.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 1,822,310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 839% from the average session volume of 194,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.



The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$12.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 0.37.

About Southern Energy

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

