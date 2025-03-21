SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Up 0.8% – Should You Buy?

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.59 and last traded at $9.67. Approximately 5,577,389 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 39,080,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on SoundHound AI from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

SoundHound AI Trading Up 3.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $34.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 156,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $3,157,017.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,021,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,837,653.20. This trade represents a 7.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $409,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,154.99. This represents a 15.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,031,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SoundHound AI by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,509,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,024,000 after purchasing an additional 315,897 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SoundHound AI by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,197,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,540,000 after purchasing an additional 42,869 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SoundHound AI by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,906,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,660,000 after purchasing an additional 264,382 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,725,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,078,000 after purchasing an additional 143,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

