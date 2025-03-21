Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.42 and traded as low as $15.65. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 657 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39.

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic and administrative services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and patients in Australia, the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

