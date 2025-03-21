Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Solventum were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOLV. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Solventum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Solventum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Solventum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Solventum by 23,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Solventum Stock Performance

Solventum stock opened at $74.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.27. Solventum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

Solventum Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

