Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Solventum were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOLV. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Solventum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Solventum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Solventum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Solventum by 23,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.
Solventum Stock Performance
Solventum stock opened at $74.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.27. Solventum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.44.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SOLV
Solventum Profile
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Solventum
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.