SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Shares Down 10.7% – Should You Sell?

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 10.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 24,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 21,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

SolarWindow Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.41.

SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

SolarWindow Technologies Company Profile

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in the development of transparent electricity-generating coatings and methods under LiquidElectricity Coatings brand. The company's coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions, which is applied to rigid and flexible glass, and plastic surfaces to transform ordinary surfaces into organic photovoltaic devices.

