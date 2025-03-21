Softcat plc (SCT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.90 on May 21st

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) per share on Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Softcat Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCT opened at GBX 1,665 ($21.59) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,557.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,563.98. Softcat has a 52 week low of GBX 1,415 ($18.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,855 ($24.05).

Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 28.70 ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Softcat had a return on equity of 43.79% and a net margin of 12.37%. On average, analysts predict that Softcat will post 60.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jacqui Ferguson acquired 3,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,470 ($19.06) per share, for a total transaction of £44,658.60 ($57,907.94). Also, insider Graham Charlton sold 15,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,489 ($19.31), for a total value of £229,008.20 ($296,950.47). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,067 shares of company stock worth $4,511,098. Company insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Softcat from GBX 1,450 ($18.80) to GBX 1,759 ($22.81) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.75) price target on shares of Softcat in a research note on Wednesday.

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

