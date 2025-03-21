Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Sells $125,235.89 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 14,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $125,235.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,256,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,921,371.83. This trade represents a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Snap Stock Performance

NYSE:SNAP opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.13). Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. Analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citizens Jmp cut Snap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $422,049,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Snap by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,137,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,161,000 after acquiring an additional 23,569,522 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $30,162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,713,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 62.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,211,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,519 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

