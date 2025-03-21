SLC Agrícola (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Trading 4.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Free Report) was up 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 10,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03.
SLC Agrícola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company cultivates soybean, corn, cotton, wheat, seed corn, popcorn corn, mung beans, and brachiaria crops, as well as produces and markets seeds and seedlings, including soybean, wheat, and cotton seeds. In addition, the company is involved in the cattle raising business; acquiring and developing land for agriculture; property rental; and agro-industrial activities of industrialization of sugar cane, alcohol, and related derivatives, as well as reception, cleaning, drying, and storing of cereals.
