Skye Bioscience’s (SKYE) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,RTT News reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:SKYE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.01. 313,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,797. Skye Bioscience has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84.
Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Skye Bioscience will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.
Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.
