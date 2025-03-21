Skye Bioscience’s (SKYE) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,RTT News reports.

Skye Bioscience Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.01. 313,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,797. Skye Bioscience has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84.

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Skye Bioscience will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Skye Bioscience by 71.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 19,704 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Skye Bioscience in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Skye Bioscience by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 15,614 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Skye Bioscience by 36.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in Skye Bioscience by 186.9% in the third quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,434,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after buying an additional 934,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

