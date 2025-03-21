Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06, Zacks reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS.

Skye Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of SKYE stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. Skye Bioscience has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $17.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Skye Bioscience in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Skye Bioscience Company Profile

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

