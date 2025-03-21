Sixt (SIXGF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share and revenue of $972.73 million for the quarter.

Sixt Stock Performance

Sixt stock opened at $81.70 on Friday. Sixt has a 12-month low of $75.00 and a 12-month high of $83.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.12.

Get Sixt alerts:

About Sixt

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services through corporate and franchise station network for private and business customers worldwide. It offers its products through SIXT app, which comprises SIXT rent, a car rental service; SIXT van & truck for commercial vehicle rental; SIXT share, a car sharing service, as well as offers micro-mobility services through e-scooters, e-mopeds, and e-bikes; SIXT+ for car subscriptions/long-term rentals; and SIXT ride, which includes transfer services, chauffeur services, and event transport services.

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.