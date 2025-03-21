Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Trading 3.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF – Get Free Report) was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.16 and last traded at $5.06. Approximately 1,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 4,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.77.

Singapore Airlines Company Profile

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through The Full-Service Carrier, The Low-Cost Carrier, and Engineering Services segments.

