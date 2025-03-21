Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Performance

Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $16.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $227.01 million, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.65. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $19.20.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $31.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.97 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 11.40%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

