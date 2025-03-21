Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.310-9.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 9.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.5 billion-$6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.7 billion. Signet Jewelers also updated its FY26 guidance to $7.31-9.10 EPS.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of SIG opened at $56.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $112.06. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.20.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

SIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,333 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $180,415.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,565.76. This trade represents a 12.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

