Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,507 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 56,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 49,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 72.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 841,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,560,000 after purchasing an additional 354,392 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.73.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

