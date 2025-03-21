Signaturefd LLC Purchases 226 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Corteva to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA stock opened at $61.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.81. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $66.24. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.36%. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,692,934.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,257.78. This trade represents a 70.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.