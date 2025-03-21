Signaturefd LLC Invests $432,000 in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:KDEC)

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:KDEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDEC. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth $9,197,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth $1,796,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth $1,051,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $1,019,000. Finally, Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000.

KDEC stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.93.

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December (KDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the iShares Russell 2000 ETF, up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period.

