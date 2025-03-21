Signaturefd LLC Has $538,000 Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 207.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,286 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 183.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 625,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,081,000 after purchasing an additional 404,266 shares during the period. Valued Retirements Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Valued Retirements Inc. now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,546 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 224.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 54,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockport Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.13.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

