Signaturefd LLC Has $509,000 Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,508 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 23,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,796 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DECK. Bank of America increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,568,318.68. This trade represents a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,978.24. The trade was a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:DECK opened at $115.67 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $114.80 and a 12-month high of $223.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.72.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.