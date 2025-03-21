Signaturefd LLC Has $386,000 Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in DTE Energy by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2,235.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 221,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,706,000 after buying an additional 211,763 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 46,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 80.0% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $129.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.82.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE opened at $136.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $103.06 and a 1 year high of $137.03. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.79.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $131,738.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,535.04. This trade represents a 22.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $935,008.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,470.80. This represents a 33.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,205 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

