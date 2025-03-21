Signaturefd LLC Buys 4,150 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 170.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $114,000.
ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $50.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.21 and a 200 day moving average of $54.32. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $36.85 and a 52-week high of $68.43.
ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile
The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ARK Innovation ETF
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- About the Markup Calculator
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.