Signaturefd LLC Buys 4,150 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 170.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $114,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $50.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.21 and a 200 day moving average of $54.32. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $36.85 and a 52-week high of $68.43.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.