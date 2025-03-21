SigFig Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,491 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,652,000. Bank of Marin boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 9,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. North Forty Two & Co. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 92,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $110.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.55. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.67 and a one year high of $111.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

