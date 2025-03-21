SigFig Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,882 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned 0.31% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMMD. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $788,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 144,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,823,000 after buying an additional 14,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 170,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,616,000 after buying an additional 33,656 shares during the last quarter.

BATS SMMD opened at $63.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12 month low of $60.06 and a 12 month high of $74.66.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

