SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $382,000 Stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,039,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,621,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,868 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 166,986.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,548,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,966 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 766,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,857,000 after purchasing an additional 54,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,609,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QLTA opened at $47.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.68. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.81 and a fifty-two week high of $49.53.

About iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

