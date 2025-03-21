SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $226.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $240.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.89. The company has a market cap of $224.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $209.81 and a 1 year high of $263.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

