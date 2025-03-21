SigFig Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $6,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 208,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 56,504 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.04. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1588 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

