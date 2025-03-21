SigFig Wealth Management LLC Buys 22,676 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,676 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $27,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,774,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 39,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 181,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,774,000 after acquiring an additional 21,278 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $261.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $259.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $234.18 and a one year high of $285.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.89 and a 200 day moving average of $268.75.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

