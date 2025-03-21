SigFig Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 133.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,772 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $10,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syntax Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $20.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.60. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $20.82.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.