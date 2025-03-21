SigFig Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,845 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB opened at $49.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.43. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1317 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

