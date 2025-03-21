SigFig Wealth Management LLC Acquires 31,998 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 125.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,998 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 42,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 22,680 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $629,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 82,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 180,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 89,414 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $26.68 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average is $26.32.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

