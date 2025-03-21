Shrub Trading Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (SHRUB)

Shrub (SHRUB) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. During the last seven days, Shrub has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Shrub has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and $1.55 million worth of Shrub was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shrub token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Shrub

Shrub’s launch date was June 22nd, 2024. Shrub’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 942,181,551 tokens. The official website for Shrub is shrub.io. Shrub’s official Twitter account is @shrubeth_cto.

Buying and Selling Shrub

According to CryptoCompare, “Shrub (SHRUB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shrub has a current supply of 950,000,000 with 942,181,551 in circulation. The last known price of Shrub is 0.00232004 USD and is down -18.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $1,557,170.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://shrub.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shrub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shrub should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shrub using one of the exchanges listed above.

