Short Interest in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Rises By 17.9%

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the February 13th total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ST opened at $27.91 on Friday. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average of $31.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 738.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ST. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.08.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

