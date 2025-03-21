Short Interest in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Declines By 14.1%

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,990,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the February 13th total of 18,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 0.3 %

Kimco Realty stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average is $23.21. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 3.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 178.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KIM

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.