Short Interest in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Declines By 14.1%

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 294,100 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the February 13th total of 342,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $140,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 34,370 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 32.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 49,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 11,938 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $718,000. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 81,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:VCV opened at $10.70 on Friday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $11.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.78.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0646 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

