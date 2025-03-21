Short Interest in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Expands By 16.3%

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 106,400 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 91,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Gulf Resources Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GURE opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gulf Resources has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.36.
Gulf Resources Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gulf Resources
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.