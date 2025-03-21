Short Interest in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Expands By 16.3%

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 106,400 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 91,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Gulf Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GURE opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gulf Resources has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.36.

Gulf Resources Company Profile

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Bromine, Crude salt, Chemical products, and Natural gas segments. It also provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

