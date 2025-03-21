Short Interest in Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Rises By 16.7%

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Givaudan Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of GVDNY opened at $91.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Givaudan has a 52-week low of $83.36 and a 52-week high of $110.32.

Givaudan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $1.5503 dividend. This is a positive change from Givaudan’s previous dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

