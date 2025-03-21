Short Interest in American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Increases By 17.6%

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the February 13th total of 21,600 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Institutional Trading of American Realty Investors

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in American Realty Investors by 257.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in American Realty Investors by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in American Realty Investors by 1,262.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in American Realty Investors by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000.

American Realty Investors Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of ARL stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average is $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $223.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 0.56. American Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $22.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Realty Investors ( NYSE:ARL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 33.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

Featured Articles

